Millwall are likely to be without four first-team players when they travel to 2nd-place West Brom after the international break.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall have endured a tough start to the new campaign – in what is his third in charge, the Lions find themselves in 17th-place of the table.

They’ve claimed five points from their opening five games and next travel to West Brom who find themselves joint-top of the table under new manager Valerien Ismael.

But London News Online has provided a fresh injury update on the Millwall side, revealing that Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson, Danny McNamara and Ryan Leonard are all set to be unavailable for the trip to The Hawthorns.

“We’ve got a few who will be back training,” Rowett told London News Online.

“I think Mason will be back training before the game, we’re hopeful that Hutchy and Danny have had good scan results. They are healing quite well. We’re hopeful they are not too far behind.

“Lenny has been a little bit slower. It’s a little bit disappointing that his hasn’t cleared up as quickly as we thought. We’ll hopefully virtually have everyone back available pretty soon.”

Hutchinson and Bennett in particular are two big misses for Millwall. The pair racked up 77 Championship appearances between them last season with Bennett proving a pivotal name in attack for the Lions.

He scored six goals and earned himself an extended deal, whilst Hutchinson was a rock in defence alongside the likes of Jake Cooper and the pair’s absence from the start of this season has undoubtedly hampered Millwall in the Championship so far.

West Brom will be a hugely tough away match for the Lions, with the Baggies yet to taste defeat in the league under Ismael.