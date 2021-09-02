Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to welcome Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson back to full training next Monday, Darren Moore has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday have nine days until their next game after their midweek win over Newcastle United’s U23s in the EFL Trophy.

The time off gives those sidelined a spell to help them get back to full fitness ahead of their return to action against Plymouth Argyle on the 11th.

Now, a positive update has emerged regarding the recoveries of Chey Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson and Olamide Shodipo.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore has stated that both Dunkley and Hutchinson are set to return to full training next Monday.

The report also states that Shodipo, who has been sidelined since the Owls’ Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield Town, is also back in training and in contention to return after the international break.

Here’s what Moore had to say:

“Chey and Sam will be back in full training on Monday. We expect the whole group to be available and training as one on Monday.”

With things looking up in terms of injury problems at Hillsborough, it will be hoped that everyone can get through the next week or so smoothly to ensure Moore has as many players to pick from as possible for their tie with the Pilgrims.

Looking to build on a strong start

Moore and co will be hoping to kick on with their push for promotion after a strong start to life in League One.

As it stands, Wednesday sit in 2nd place, two points behind league leaders Sunderland after five games.

The returns of Dunkley, Hutchinson and Shodipo will only come as a further boost to the Owls as well as they hope to continue their strong start to the new campaign against Plymouth next Saturday.