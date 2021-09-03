After achieving promotion to the Championship last season, Peterborough United have gone through a busy transfer window.

The club have kept hold of their star assets and signed quality in bulk, but are there any players who’ll be frustrated at not sealing a move away from Cambridgeshire?

Posh’s transfer window numbers were recently announced by ever-transparent owner Darragh MacAnthony via Twitter. The club has spent £2.2million on incomings, whilst making £1.4million on outgoings – with nine first-team signings entering the building and six leaving, it has certainly made for a hectic few months.

Ethan Hamilton managed to secure himself a permanent move on deadline day to League One side Accrington Stanley, whilst the likes of Ryan Broom and Serhat Tasdemir were also loaned out.

Club record signing Mohamed Eisa also completed a move to MK Dons for an undisclosed fee, marking the end of his two-year spell at the club.

But here we look at two Posh players who may be disheartened about missing out on a transfer move last month:

Siriki Dembélé

Following three outstanding seasons at the Weston Homes Stadium, many believed Dembélé’s time in Peterborough would come to an end, especially considering the player handed in a transfer request earlier this year. One of the top-performers in a promoted side, and with only a year left on his contract, it would’ve been difficult to predict the 24-year-old still playing in blue and white this September.

Yet no move came. Despite the Ivorian-born winger obviously seeking a higher level of football, no offer came in which matched Posh’s evaluation, even with the likes of Sheffield United and Fulham sniffing around.

It should be noted that alongside this transfer saga, Dembélé has continued to perform at a high level, with all of Peterborough’s goals this season so far coming with him on the pitch. It would be a massive blow for the club if the attacker was to leave, and fans will be praying that a new contract is signed soon.

Idris Kanu

Kanu is surprisingly Peterborough’s current longest-serving player. Having been at the club for over four years, the versatile forward has seen limited game time and with only few goal contributions to show for it.

However, at the age of just 21, Kanu has still showed promise in many appearances, and last season enjoyed his best campaign to date. What the Sierra Leone international needs now is regular first-team football, which is something he’ll struggle to gain now Posh are in the Championship.

It was reported that the player failed to seal a deadline day move for a multitude of reasons, despite several offers originally on the table. With Under-23 football beckoning, Kanu can hopefully once again break into the first-team and deliver further promise.