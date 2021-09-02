Bradford City boss Derek Adams has revealed winger Abo Eisa is set for a longer spell on the sidelines than they initially thought.

Bradford City added winger Abo Eisa to their ranks earlier this summer as new boss Derek Adams looked to shape his squad at Valley Parade.

Since arriving on a free transfer, the former Scunthorpe United has managed only one appearance for the club. He featured in their 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest last month but has not been involved in a matchday squad since due to injury.

Now, it has emerged that Eisa is set for a longer spell out than initially feared.

Speaking with the Telegraph and Argus, Adams has revealed that fresh scans have shown up that the winger will need a longer spell on the sidelines.

He eluded to mentioning exactly how long Eisa will be out for, but said it will be less than striker Lee Angol, who will be out for less than three months.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re looking at a period of time for both of them [Eisa and Lee Angol] – longer than we previously had hoped.

“I hope Abo will be shorter than Lee and Lee will be shorter than the three months.

“Abo went and had another scan and it developed that he’s going to be a bit longer but hopefully it won’t be as long as everybody thinks. But you just never know with these injuries how long it is going to take.”

After a disrupted start to his time with the Bantams, it will be hoped that Eisa can recover smoothly and make his return to action as soon and as safely as possible.

Who will play in his absence?

Angol had featured on the left-hand side of Adams’ front three before his absence, with Charles Vernam and Alex Gillead featuring in the role in his absence.

Oliver Crankshaw has been used on the left-wing during his career, so he’s another option in the position, while summer signing Theo Robinson can also be deployed there if needs be.