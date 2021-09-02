Barnsley reportedly saw a bid of €1.7m for Randers winger Tosin Kehinde rejected on transfer deadline day.

Barnsley were credited with interest in the former Manchester United youth player during the summer transfer window.

Reports claimed in July that the Tykes had seen a bid for the Nigerian winger knocked back in July and now, it has emerged that they made a second offer for the 23-year-old on transfer deadline day.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Randers also rejected a bid from Barnsley for Kehinde on transfer deadline day.

The bid is said to have been a stark improvement on their previous offer of €500,000, offering €1.7m (around £1.46m). However, the bid was not considered enough to prize Kehinde out of the Superligaen side’s grasp.

Randers are said to value the winger at closer to €2.8m (around £2.4m), and only if that fee was met would they be willing to do business.

What now for Kehinde?

Now, Kehinde’s attention will remain on matters with Randers as they look to continue a decent start to the new campaign.

In his opening seven games of this season, the winger has managed one goal and three assists, helping his side to 3rd place in the Superligaen table. His contributions this season take him to four goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances for the club since joining on an initial loan deal in 2019.

Barnsley’s options on the left-wing

Another left-winger wouldn’t have gone amiss at Oakwell, with little natural options in the role.

The likes of Callum Styles, Clarke Oduor and Ben Williams are all solid options at left-wing back or left-back.

However, in the left-wing role, Carlton Morris, whose favoured role is through the middle, and Dominik Frieser, who mainly plays on the right, have been deployed on the left.