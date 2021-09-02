The72column is a brand new addition to The72’s content output, where we discuss, debate and dissect major talking points within the English Football League.

Fresh Derby County woes

Off-field problems continue to cloud over Pride Park despite Derby’s dogged start to the season on the pitch.

The Rams now have a fifth charge against them on the EFL crime sheet, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Derby County. A FIFTH charge on their EFL crime sheet. Wow. pic.twitter.com/QOinXFoZhp — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 2, 2021

The new offence is ‘default in paying transfer fee instalments’.

Things still aren’t going great for Derby despite their relatively decent start to the season.

Wayne Rooney has done a solid job so far this term with his hands tied behind his back. His side take on Birmingham City after the international break.

Portsmouth goalkeeper denies Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot

Portsmouth’s Gavin Bazunu saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty for Republic of Ireland yesterday.

The Manchester City loan man denied the Portugal star from the spot and put in a solid performance for his country.

However, Manchester United new boy Ronaldo had the last laugh with two late headed goals to break Ireland hearts.

Doncaster Rovers struggles

Doncaster Rovers have endured a tough start to the season and were keen to bolster their ranks on deadline day.

They agreed a deal to sign Sunderland attacker Aiden O’Brien only for the deal to fall through at the death.

The Yorkshire side have since been unsuccessful in an appeal to get the deal over the line, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens’ side are yet to win in their opening five games and find themselves bottom of League One.

They are back in action after the international break but face in-form Wigan Athletic, who will be in good spirits after a very busy transfer window.