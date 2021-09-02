Swansea City are said to have been among the sides eyeing a move for Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville during the summer transfer window.

Football Insider has stated that the Leeds United prodigy attracted plenty of interest in the summer window, with Swansea City among those keen.

The Swans were said to be one of the multiple sides to have approached the Whites over a deal. However, all offers and approaches were knocked back, with Marcelo Bielsa determined to keep the attacker at Elland Road.

Dutch pair FC Groningen and SC Heerenveen and Belgian side Club Brugge were also mentioned as potential suitors.

Who is Crysencio Summerville?

Rotterdam-born Summer, who is only 19 years old, has been on the books with Leeds since last summer having spent his entire career in The Netherlands prior to his move.

Usually featured as a right-winger but able to feature across the front three, the youngster enjoyed a successful first season with the Premier League side.

For their U23s side, Summerville has netted seven goals and laid on seven assists in 16 outings.

After such a strong season for Mark Jackson’s side, it will be interesting to see if Bielsa hands him his senior debut this season.

What would he have offered Swansea City?

Summerville’s pace on the wing makes him a constant nuisance for defenders, often looking to make runs in behind before squaring it for a teammate or having an effort on goal himself.

He doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities either, showing a willingness to track back when required while also pressing from the front.

Summerville is certainly an intriguing talent and would’ve been a fun player to see in the Championship.