AFC Wimbledon’s summer business was nothing short of successful, with Mark Robinson having a complete squad overhaul. But are there any names who’ll be left frustrated at not sealing a move away from South London?

Robinson’s side brought in seven new signings this summer, with new players such as Luke McCormick and Henry Lawrence making significant early impacts.

Many of the Dons’ youth products have been sent out on loan to gain experience – Kwaku Frimpong who joined Leatherhead and Jack Currie to Eastbourne Borough FC.

But here we look at two Dons players who may be gutted about missing out on a transfer move last month:

Paul Osew

Young left-back Osew burst onto the scene in late 2019 under Glyn Hodges in the wing-back role. Since then though he’s been struggling for regular minutes in the first-team.

The 20-year-old has played three times for the Dons this year, scoring against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup. However it is clear that Osew is low in the pecking order at left-back as Robinson is trying to convert him into a makeshift winger.

Osew needed regular game-time to prove to Robinson he is worth a start in the league, however he will not be getting that until at least January.

Dan Csoka

Ex-Wolves centre back Csoka joined Wimbledon in September 2020 and has since made 21 appearances. But under Robinson he is yet to find regular playing time and has been restricted to U23 games.

Csoka impressed the Dons faithful early in his career on the left-hand side of a back three. But Robinson does not seem to trust him in a four.

A loan move to a League Two or National League side would have increased his chances of a start come January, but no move materialised for the young Hungarian.