Sheffield Wednesday had an impressive summer in the transfer market bringing in a host of fresh faces as they ready for a rebuild under Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday brought in 14 new faces over the summer, with Saido Berahino from Zulte Waregem being their last.

It caps a hugely impressive summer for the Owls following their relegation from the Championship and subsequent rebuild, having seen a host of high-earners depart the club at the end of their contracts.

But here we look at two names who might be gutted they missed out on a summer move away from Hillsborough:

Joe Wildsmith

The Owls stopper will play second-fiddle to the impressive Bailey Peacock-Farrell this season, having seen Cameron Dawson move on loan to Exeter City.

He’s shared the no.1 reigns in previous seasons and last time round racked up 19 Championship appearances. But he often split opinion among Owls fans and a loan move this season might have been the best thing for the 25-year-old to get back on track.

Josh Windass

The striker is a favoured name among Sheffield Wednesday fans. He seems content at the club after missing the start of the season through injury but after an impressive start to the pre-season for the 27-year-old, he could easily have earned a move away.

Several Championship sides were linked with him over the summer, with Millwall having seemingly come closest after having two bids rejected – Windass is expected to be back in action before the end of the year.