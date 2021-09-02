Sunderland ace Josh Hawkes has sealed a late loan move to Tranmere Rovers, it has been confirmed.

The League Two side’s swoop for Hawkes was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, with the club stating the move was sealed upon approval from the FA and EFL.

Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers came to an agreement over a move late on deadline day, but were awaiting the green light from the relevant parties before announcing the move.

Now, Hawkes will spend the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Prenton Park.

Hawkes hasn’t been in Lee Johnson’s first-team picture as much as he may have hoped in the early stages of the season, opening the door for him to head out on a temporary basis.

Now, the 22-year-old will be hoping to kick on and develop in what will be his first taste of consistent game time in the Football League.

Action so far

Since joining from Hartlepool United last summer, much of Hawkes’ game time with Sunderland has come for the U23s.

Overall, he has played only two times for the Black Cats’ first-team, with one of those coming this season. He found the back of the net in their 2-1 win over Port Vale last month.

Impressing for the U23s

Hawkes has been a strong performer for Sunderland’s U23s side since his arrival, impressing for Elliott Dickman’s side.

Featuring as a left-midfielder or attacking midfielder, the Stockton-on-Tees-born ace has netted 14 goals and laid on seven assists in 22 outings.