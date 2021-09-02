Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison will continue to be watched over by Everton during his time with Burton Albion, according to reports.

Sheffield United prodigy Jebbison attracted plenty of interest over the course of the summer, with a host of sides keen.

While the likes of Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion were interested in a loan move, Premier League outfit Everton were said to be eyeing up a permanent swoop for the striker, reportedly seeing a £5m bid turned down for the Canadian starlet.

Now, as per The Star, Everton will continue to keep a watchful eye on Jebbison despite their failed pursuit.

Jebbison, who has since linked up with Burton on loan, will remain on the Toffees’ radar while away from Bramall Lane.

A chance to impress under Hasselbaink

Now, under the management of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Jebbison will be looking to impress in League One after an eye-catching breakthrough with the Blades.

Having starred for Sheffield United’s youth sides, he made the step up to the first-team last season.

However, Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to give more senior game time to the 18-year-old, but with plenty of options ahead of him in his pecking order, a loan is the best solution.

The forward will be hoping to star in League One and prove he is ready for the step up to the first-team.

Could Everton return again?

The fact that the Toffees are set to continue watching over Jebbison implies they are open to returning with another bid.

However, it awaits to be seen if their rumoured interest materialises into another concrete offer, with Sheffield United reportedly demanding around double their first bid,