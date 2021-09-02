Nottingham Forest made some keen signings in the summer but after the opening five games of the season, they sit in last place of the Championship table.

Names like Philip Zinckernagel have come in and impressed, with Chris Hughton’s side putting together some late deals to bring in the likes of Max Lowe and Braian Ojeda coming in, with James Garner returning on loan from Manchester United.

But on the sales front, some might be disappointed not to have secured a move away from the City Ground – here we look at two Nottingham Forest names who might be gutted to have missed out on a move last month:

Joe Worrall

The Nottingham Forest commander has since returned to the side from injury. He came back for the Midlands clash v Derby County last time out and put in a typically sterling performances, after a summer of speculation linking him with a move away from the City Ground.

Names like Burnley and West Ham were tipped, with Southampton the last club to have been linked with the Englishman – his Forest contract still runs until 2024, so if he’s to earn his Premier League move he’ll need to keep on putting in the performances for Forest.

Brennan Johnson

Johnson is another name who was strongly linked with a Premier League move this summer. The Welshman impressed on loan at Lincoln City last time round and was closely linked with Brentford.

But the Bees pulled out of the race to sign the 20-year-old late in the transfer window just gone and now Johnson looks set to stay at Forest for the foreseeable future.

Under Hughton though, Johnson seems to have a place in the Forest line up – he started and scored his first league goal for the club in the 1-1 draw v Derby County last time out, but after seeing his side struggle early on in this season he could be ruing his missed Premier League move.