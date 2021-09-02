Charlton Athletic don’t appear to have stopped their recruitment just yet despite the transfer window shutting on Tuesday.

Charlton Athletic are looking to delve into the free agent market, as per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

#cafc still looking at doing a couple more deals outside of the window – some decent free agents available. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) September 2, 2021

The Addicks ended up signing 11 players in the transfer window.

Harry Arter, Sam Lavelle and Jonathan Leko joined on deadline day.

However, Nigel Adkins’ side could still bring in some more new faces over the coming weeks.

Where do they need strengthening still?

Goalkeeper

Summer recruit Craig MacGillivray is Charlton’s number one but could potentially do with some competition.

Youngster Nathan Harness is currently used as their number two but a more senior option may be on their agenda.

Free agent Stephen Henderson has been training with the Addicks over recent times, as per London News Online, and it remains to be seen if he is offered a contract.

Bringing in another ‘keeper would also allow 21-year-old Harness to leave on loan to get some more experience under his belt.

Left-back

Right-back Chris Gunter has been playing on the left whilst Ben Purrington recovers from injury.

Charlton could do with some depth on that side to compete with Purrington once he’s back.

There are still options out there and it will be interesting to see what develops.

The Addicks may well use the international break to hunt for new additions in time for the return to league action on 11th September.