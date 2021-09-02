Sunderland attacker Aiden O’Brien will not be joining Doncaster Rovers after an error saw a deadline day move scuppered, it has been revealed.

Doncaster Rovers were looking to bring Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien to the Keepmoat Stadium as part of their final push for fresh additions on deadline day.

However, as per the Yorkshire Post, an error on the Black Cats’ side of the deal meant the paperwork was not sent into the EFL on time, resulting in the eventual collapse of the deal.

It is added that both sides appealed with the EFL to try and resurrect the deal, only for it to be rejected.

What now for Doncaster?

Well, with the window now closed, Richie Wellens will have to either work with what he has or delve into the free agent market if he wants to add another attacker to his ranks.

While Rodrigo Vilca arrived on loan from Newcastle United, providing another option on the wing or in attacking midfield, it is said that Rovers will now look at potential free agents.

It awaits to be seen if the League One side are successful in their hunt for a new free agent, with O’Brien now remaining with Sunderland.

What next for the player?

O’Brien, 27, will now be tasked with battling for a place in Lee Johnson’s side at the Stadium of Light.

Despite some strong performances in the Carabao Cup, he has only played 38 minutes of League One football across three outings.

His only two starts have come in cup clashes with Port Vale and Blackpool, netting four in those games, including a hat-trick against the Tangerines.