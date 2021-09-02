Wrexham’s Ben Tozer says he couldn’t turn down the move to the ambitious National League side, as per a report by the Leader.



Wrexham swooped to sign the centre-back from League One new boys Cheltenham Town.

Tozer, who is 31-years-old, has dropped down two leagues to join the non-league outfit.

He has signed a three-year contract with Phil Parkinson’s side.

‘Gone a little bit sour’…

Tozer has opened up about the move: “What’s happened has happened. Unfortunately it seems to have gone a little bit sour between the club and whoever has made the decisions but at the end of the day, they knew what I wanted.

“Ultimately, the club never put a contract in front of me at all so nine months left on my contract compared to three years, it was an absolute no-brainer for my family first and foremost.

“Then when you start looking into the club and see what is going on, it is incredibly exciting.”

He believes the transfer fee, believed to be around £200,000, was fair: “I think the offer is more than fair. I don’t think the first two offers that came in were right, I just got on with it and didn’t know if another offer was going to come in.

“It came in, that one was fair and it got done in the end.”

Was an important player for Michael Duff’s side

Tozer has been a key player for Cheltenham over the past three years helped them gain promotion from League Two last season.

The long-throw specialist joined the Robins in 2018 having previously been at Newport County and played 143 appearances for the Gloucestershire club.

Other spells

Tozer started out with spells at Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town before Newcastle United swooped in for him in 2008.

He then spent a few years in the North East before embarking on stints at Northampton Town, Colchester United, Yeovil Town and Newport.

