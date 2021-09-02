Former Blackpool and Charlton Athletic attacker Billy Clarke has retired from the game after his exit from Bradford City.

He has sent a message on Twitter announcing he is hanging up his boots (see tweet below).

It’s a wrap!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me fulfil my dream. Thank you to all the clubs who have let me play for them. One chapter closes and another one begins. Can’t wait to start my coaching career. Thanks again, Billy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9D6CjF4dTl — Billy Clarke (@billyclarke7) August 30, 2021

Clarke, who is 33-years-old, has called time on his career spanning 16 seasons.

He last played for Bradford but was released at the end of the last campaign.

Read: Charlton Athletic’s strongest starting XI following recent signings

Clarke has signalled his intention to delve into the coaching world.

Early career

He was born in Cork but started his career at Ipswich Town.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international went on to play 56 times for the Tractor Boys before leaving for Blackpool in 2011.

Clarke helped the Tangerines gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at Bloomfield Road.

He spent three years with the Seasiders and scored two goals in 32 games in all competitions.

Moved on

Clarke left Blackpool for spells at Crawley Town and Bradford City before Charlton Athletic snapped him up in 2017.

He went on to play 25 games for the Addicks in all competitions and chipped in with a couple of goals.

The London side then let him return to Bradford and Clarke has since also had other stints with Plymouth Argyle and Grimsby Town.

Read: Portsmouth intend to sign ex-Charlton Athletic man before loaning him out

Called it a day

Clarke made 456 appearances altogether and bagged 83 times.

He has now called it a day and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him now.