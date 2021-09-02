A fifth charge against Derby County has been added to their EFL ‘crime sheet’, as revealed by The Sun’s Alan Nixon earlier today.

Derby County are in an ongoing dispute with the English Football League. It dates back to the start of last year for initially breaching spending regulations, but issues with their accounts have since come to the fore of the dispute.

The Rams were ordered to resubmit three years of accounts and fined £100,000 after the EFL appealed against those accounting irregularities, which are portrayed on the ‘crime sheet’ as tweeted by Nixon.

Now though, it appears a new offence has been added to said sheet – ‘default in paying transfer fee instalments’.

After such a torrid time on the pitch over the past year-and-a-half or so, things only seem to be getting worse for Mel Morris and Derby County who were reportedly close to finalising their EFL debacle last month.

Whether or not this new revelation will delay the closure of their case with the EFL remains to be seen though – see how these Derby County fans have reacted to Nixon’s update this morning:

Morris defaulting on transfer payments again? Get that man out! https://t.co/DtEgzZGnXV — Flips (@TridentRAM) September 2, 2021

Mel to put us in admin, do a runner whilst keeping hold of assets and knicking the stadium down to build what he wants, said this all along @Mickleover_FC any chance derby can ground share as we wont have one https://t.co/aHA1ZX5sS1 — Derbyfc1990 (@derbyfc1990) September 2, 2021

Doesn't matter, Mels a Derby fan https://t.co/stQnXxLHfi — Dales Ram (@ddalesram) September 2, 2021

Jeez, will this never end! The fans are so sick of this sorry mess! — Phil 🐑 (@WestSussexRam) September 2, 2021