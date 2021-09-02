Former Swansea City and Wigan Athletic midfielder Shaun MacDonald has retired from the game.

Crewe Alexandra have confirmed that he has left the club to hang up his boots, as per their official club website.

MacDonald, who is 33-years-old, has called time on his 16-year playing career.

He only joined Crewe this summer and made four appearances for David Artell’s side.

Read: Wigan Athletic new boy sends message to fans

Swansea City academy graduate

The Wales international began his career with local side Swansea City and rose up through the youth ranks there.

He went on to play 40 times for the Swans’ first-team, as well as having three loan spells away at Yeovil Town.

Other spells

MacDonald then left Swansea on a permanent basis in 2011 for the first time and had a five-year spell at AFC Bournemouth.

He helped the Cherries rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there, making 101 appearances in all competitions.

Wigan Athletic then came calling in 2016 and he spent three seasons with the North West club.

MacDonald struggled with injury during his time at the DW Stadium and later moved to Rotherham United.

Read: Barnsley could turn to Wigan Athletic man again in January

Crewe spell over

Crewe signed him in June on a free transfer and handed him a two-year deal.

However, MacDonald has decided to retire now and it will be interesting to see what he does next.