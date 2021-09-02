A fifth charge has been added to Derby County’s EFL ‘crime sheet’.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed this morning that the English Football League have added a fifth charge to Derby County’s list of offences.

The current offences put against Derby County include their failure to submit ‘audited annual accounts’ on time which they have since been reordered to do, and ‘defaults in payments to HMRC’ which means a failure to repay debts either entirely, or on time, to HMRC.

It appears the new offence is ‘default in paying transfer fee instalments’ – Nixon tweeted this earlier today:

Derby County. A FIFTH charge on their EFL crime sheet. Wow. pic.twitter.com/QOinXFoZhp — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 2, 2021

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Derby County.

They’re still entangled in their EFL dispute which, as per The Telegraph is nearing its conclusion but could result in a heavy points deduction for Derby County, who still have a three-point suspended penalty looming over them for previous late payments of players and staff.

What’s more is that they’re still operating under transfer restrictions and are unable to bring in free signings, with the transfer window having slammed shut this week.

On the pitch though, Wayne Rooney has guided the Rams to a surprisingly positive start to the season – they sit in 15th-place of the Championship table after five games, with a trip to Birmingham City next on the agenda after the international break.