Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is under fire after his side’s torrid start to the new Championship season.

Nottingham Forest currently sit bottom of the Championship table after the opening five games of the season, having claimed just one point so far.

Hughton has in turn received strong criticism online from Forest fans and recently, former Reds striker Garry Birtles has said that the former Brighton boss ‘knows he won’t be at the City Ground’ if all goes wrong in the next three matches – Forest face Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Here we look at five available managers who could potentially turn the tide at Nottingham Forest should Hughton be dealt his parting orders:

Steve Cooper

The former Swansea boss left the Welsh club last month. The timing wasn’t perfect for the Swans who have since replaced Cooper with former MK Dons Russell Martin, but in two seasons with the club Cooper guided them to successive top-six finishes.

A famed England youth coach, Cooper used his connections to make a host of impressive signings at the club and could be a good shout for the Forest job.

Eddie Howe

Howe was almost back in work with Celtic this summer. But the plug was pulled at the last with Howe being unable to agree terms with the Scottish club, and so he enters a second season out of management.

Famed for taking Bournemouth right through the Football League, Howe is arguably the most decorated and valuable English manager on the market and should the Forest job become available, he’ll no doubt become an instant front-runner with the bookies.

Frank Lampard

Another available English coach, Lampard was initially with Forest’s East Midland rivals Derby County before taking on the Chelsea job.

Whether his Derby past would play a part in him coming into contention for the Forest job or not remains to be seen but he proved a shrewd manager in the Championship, and his recent Chelsea experience can only have better prepared him for his next job.

Chris Wilder

Another manager famed for taking a club from the lower echelons of the Football League and into the Premier League, Wilder has been out of work since parting ways with Sheffield United earlier this year and he too has been linked with a number of jobs, including both the West Brom and Fulham vacancies over summer.

A manager who likes to play direct and exciting football, he and his no-nonsense manner could surely turn the tide at Forest.

Javi Gracia

A wildcard choice, Gracia is best know on English shores for his time in charge of Watford. He spent a year there between 2018 and 2019 and guided the Hornets to an FA Cup final for the first time in 35 years in 2019.

The Spaniard has since been with Valencia but is on the market once again – another manager who played attractive football, he remains an unlikely candidate to come back to England but an experienced and available manager nevertheless.