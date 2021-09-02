Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic ended up signing five players in total over the summer.

Sheffield United have made a slow start to life back in the Championship but will be hoping their fortunes change soon.

Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen arrived on deadline day before the 11pm shut-off.

Here are two players who may be disappointed they they weren’t able to leave Bramall Lane last month-

Regan Slater

The midfielder saw a late move to Hull City collapse, as per a report by Hull Live.

Slater, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan with the Tigers and was poised to complete a late move back to the MKM Stadium on Tuesday.

However, the proposed deal fell through and he missed out on the chance to reunite with Grant McCann’s side.

Slater is now stuck at Sheffield United until January and faces a tough ask in breaking into their first-team, especially after the recent arrivals of Hourihane and Gibbs-White in his position.

Read: Sheffield United prepared £5 million offer for Ligue 1 man on deadline day

Michael Verrips

The signing of Olsen pushes the ex-Holland youth international further down the pecking order.

He had a tough night when he played for the Blades against West Brom last month and lost his place to Wes Foderingham afterwards.

Verrips spent last season on loan at FC Emmen and may have fancied another move away to get more opportunities.

However, like Slater, he will be staying in South Yorkshire for the next four months at least.