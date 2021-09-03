Sunderland amazed fans this summer as for the first time in League One, the club demonstrated a new, fresh transfer policy.

With the help of owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, Lee Johnson brought in nine new names – only two of which over the age of 24.

There were 11 departures on Wearside, two loans and the rest as a result of their contract not being renewed after last season’s failed promotion bid.

Here we look at two Sunderland players who may be gutted they didn’t get a move away this summer.

Aiden O’Brien

The versatile 27-year-old attacker has been at Sunderland just over a year. He featured heavily last year in League One, with 32 appearances, but with only four goals and one assist.

So far this campaign he’s come off the bench twice in the league and started twice in the Carabao Cup, netting four times. A hat-trick against Blackpool being the most recent. However, despite him proving himself as a good squad player it was reported that Sunderland planned to loan him out to Doncaster, but they submitted the wrong paperwork and this meant the deal didn’t get finalised in time.

With his contract up in the summer, this seemed a bizarre decision unless someone else was lined up to come in.

The question remains, with a deal being so close, will O’Brien feel hard done by to not get a move away, or was the paperwork mistake a blessing in disguise?

Anthony Patterson

The 21-year-old academy graduate goalkeeper may also have benefited from a loan spell away from the club.

As one of two deadline day additions, Sunderland added Ron-Thorben Hoffmann to the squad – the 22-year-old Bayern Munich keeper joins the Wearsiders on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy.

Obviously, it is unknown at the minute who Lee Johnson will favour in goal, but with Patterson, Hoffmann and Lee Burge, it is a guarantee that one will miss out on the matchday squad. Whilst Burge has suffered from an injury picked up pre-game against Wimbledon, Patterson has made two starts in the league, conceding once and getting his first clean sheet in a senior shirt.

If Johnson plans on leaving Patterson out of the squad, one can’t help but think a loan move may have been the right way to move forward with his confidence and ability. Sunderland fans saw first-hand what a loan move did for now England number one Jordan Pickford – could a loan move allow Patterson to return to the North East ready to fight for a first-team spot, just like it did with Pickford?