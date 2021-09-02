Charlton Athletic had a pretty successful transfer window in the end.

Charlton Athletic were patient as they waited to sign the right players and ended up bringing in 11 new faces.

Harry Arter, Sam Lavelle and Jonathan Leko were the final arrivals on deadline day.

Here are two players who may have wanted a departure from the Valley last month-

Nathan Harness

The young goalkeeper might have fancied going out on loan to get some first-team experience like Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

However, he is currently being used as Craig MacGillivray’s back-up.

Harness, who is 21-years-old, joined the Addicks in 2019 having previously been on the books at Ipswich Town.

He has been loaned out to Welling United and Billericay Town over recent times but has ended up staying at Charlton for now.

If the Addicks bring in more senior ‘keeper on a free transfer to compete with MacGillivray then the door would open for Harness to join a non-league side to get game time.

Ronnie Schwartz

His time at Charlton hasn’t worked out and he may have looked to leave over the summer.

The Danish striker has scored just once in 16 games since moving to England.

He has been out injured recently which may have scuppered any potential departure and he will find himself behind Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington, Josh Davison and Elliot Lee in the pecking order once he’s back.