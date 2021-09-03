Barnsley enjoyed a fine summer transfer window in comparison to previous seasons. But are there any names who’ll be frustrated that they didn’t seal a move away from South Yorkshire?

Markus Schopp’s side brought in a few exciting players over the summer, including attackers Devante Cole, Aaron Leya Iseka, Obbi Oulare as well as midfielder Josh Benson from Burnley, all on permanent deals. In addition, Barnsley also managed to seal a move for Manchester City youngster Claudio Gomes, who signed on a season-long loan.

A few names also managed to sign temporary deals away from the club, such as Herbie Kane at Oxford and George Miller at Walsall, with neither guaranteed any first-team football this campaign.

Here we look at two Barnsley players who may be gutted about missing out on a move last month:

Devante Cole

Despite only singing in June of this year under former Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael, Cole does not appear to be in the plans of new boss Schopp. And, as the Barnsley Chronicle reports, Cole, as well as Herbie Kane, was left out of the squad to face Birmingham due to ‘technical reasons’ prompting Barnsley fans alike to believe Cole is unsuited and therefore unwanted to Schopp’s style of play.

Cole has hardly featured for Barnsley since signing, with his only piece of action being 30 minutes of action in the Carabao Cup tie against Bolton in which he also missed a decisive penalty. Whether Cole can force himself back in Schopp’s plans remains to be seen.

Victor Adeboyejo

Victor Adeboyejo has never been an outstanding star man for Barnsley, mainly acting as cover on the bench. However, despite chipping in with two vital goals against Preston and Derby last season, Adeboyejo at Championship level is questionable, despite the passion and enthusiasm he gives.

Hes’ had previous spells at Cambridge and Bristol Rovers in League Two, so it could’ve been expected that a similar move would be repeated. Instead, no move happened and so Adejoyejo is left to be a bench player once again.