West Brom has a promising summer transfer window and have started the new season under Valerien Ismael in fine form.

Ismael brought Alex Mowatt from Barnsley to The Hawthorns with him over the summer, with names like Adam Reach, Matt Clarke, Jayson Molumby and Jordan Hugill all joining too.

A few names also departed, with the standout being Matheus Pereira to Al-Hilal. But one or two have remained at the club and they may be feeling aggrieved by it – here we look at two West Brom players who might be gutted they didn’t seal a transfer exit last month:

Kenneth Zohore

Express and Star reported towards the end of last month that the Baggies were keen to offload the 27-year-old before the window closed.

But they failed to do so and Zohore looks set to play a back-up role for the remainder of the campaign – or at least until January – following the loan arrival of Hugill.

The Dane spent last season on loan with Millwall but failed to impress, scoring just twice in 17 Championship outings and he may feel somewhat annoyed to have not secured a move away from The Hawthorns last month.

Cedric Kipre

Ismael has plenty of options at centre-back but Kipre looks to be well down the pecking order. He’s endured a torrid time at West Brom since his move from Wigan Athletic last summer, having only made his league debut for the club in the opening game of this season v Bournemouth.

He struggled by all accounts and hasn’t featured in the league since. With options plentiful at the back, Kipre may well have been one name that the Baggies recruitment team could’ve offloaded, even on a temporary basis, but he remains at the club.

He like Zohore looks set for a back-up role for the remainder of the season.