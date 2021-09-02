Charlton Athletic had a busy transfer deadline day and have brought in the depth in the squad they needed.

Here is a look at their strongest starting XI- (4-3-3)-



GK- Craig MacGillivray



The summer arrival from Portsmouth is the number one, with Nathan Harness as back-up.

RB- Chris Gunter

He has switched over to left-back during Ben Purrington’s absence but is arguably ahead of Adam Matthews on the right when everyone is fit.

CB duo- Sam Lavelle and Akin Famewo

Charlton now have four decent centre-back options to chose from making this a tough one to call. New boy Lavelle from Morecambe has to be in there.

Ryan Inniss and Jason Pearce will have something to say about this.

LB- Ben Purrington

He is the Addicks’ starting left-back when he’s back from injury.

CM trio- George Dobson, Sean Clare, Harry Arter

All three are players who have arrived over the summer.

Dobson and Clare have both been involved in all of their games so far this season and now have the experience and quality of Arter next to them.

Albie Morgan and Ben Watson provide useful competition to this department.

Front three- Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Charlie Kirk

Jaiyesimi has been a shining light for Charlton during their slow start to the new season and deserves to keep his place despite the signing of Jonathan Leko for now.

Stockley has to start up top but has Conor Washington, Elliot Lee, Josh Davison and Ronnie Schwartz (when he’s back) breathing down his neck.

You’d expect Kirk to start most weeks and he will be itching for his first goal. Corey Blackett-Taylor, who scored against Crawley Town the other night, will also looking to establish himself in the side.