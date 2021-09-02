Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is believed to have one or two free signings waiting in the wings, but the club’s ongoing transfer embargo is making signings impossible at this stage.

Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson has recently conducted a Derby County Q&A in which he answered questions on a range of topics.

The Rams’ goalkeeper conundrum was discussed along with the club’s ongoing debacle with the EFL.

One fan put the question to Nicholson of whether Rooney has ‘some free agent signings up his sleeve’, to which Nicholson replied:

“Yes, I believe he has but it is not possible to bring them in as things stand until the transfer embargo is relaxed or lifted.”

Derby have been operating under strict transfer restrictions all summer. They were limited to free signings and loans of only six months, with their sole signings of the summer being the free acquisitions of Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka, Ryan Allsop, Richard Stearman and Sam Baldock.

Though they’ve proved to be some impressive acquisitions – Morrison looks to be prevailing at Pride Park after his journeyman career to date, whilst Jagielka has been rolling back the years to become a rock in the Derby defence.

Baldock’s arrival was also met with mixed reviews but he went on to score on his debut for the club v Hull City last month.

The transfer window closed at the end of August but free agents can still be signed as they are not contracted to a club, providing there’s a vacant space in the side to do so.

But Derby County have reportedly reached their limit of 23 players of professional standing and so they cannot sign players until their transfer restrictions are lifted.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Birmingham City after the international break.