Barnsley weren’t able to bring in a left-back before the transfer deadline on Tuesday night.

Barnsley were said to be looking for one, as per the Barnsley Chronicle, but nothing materialised in the end.

The Tykes will have to delve into the free agent market if they still want some more competition for the left-back position.

One player they could look to land is Denver Hume, who is available after his contract at Sunderland expired at the end of June.

Fits the bill

Hume, who is 23-years-old, is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Black Cats and hasn’t signed for anyone else yet.

He is an option for Barnsley to add some depth to their defensive department for this season.

The defender is young so has the potential to develop and may fancy his chances of playing in the Championship now after spending the past few years in League One.

Career to date

Hume has played Sunderland for his whole career to date but his deal expired at the end of the June.

He rose up through the youth ranks with the Black Cats and was handed his first-team debut on the final day of the 2017/18 season in a Premier League game against Wolves.

The full-back has since become a regular over recent years and has made 78 appearances for the North East club in all competitions.

Could Barnsley look into a deal for him now?