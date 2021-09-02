Wigan Athletic new boy Jason Kerr has sent a message to fans following his recent arrival.

Wigan Athletic’s new centre-back has addressed their supporters on Twitter (see tweet below).

Delighted to have signed with @LaticsOfficial really excited to be a part of this club🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aiDQsqIBB3 — Jason Kerr (@JasonKerr08) August 31, 2021

Kerr, who is 24-years-old, joined Leam Richardson’s side on deadline day from St Johnstone.

The Latics beat fellow League One side Charlton Athletic to sign him, as reported by The Courier.

Kerr played a key role in St Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season and now says he is excited for a new challenge in England.

Read: Barnsley could turn to Wigan Athletic man again in January

Career to date

He has spent his whole career on the books at St Johnstone having risen up through the youth ranks there.

The defender had loan spells away at East Fife and Queen of the South before breaking into the Saints’ first-team in the 2017/18 season.

He went on to make 141 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with nine goals.

New challenge

Kerr will now be looking to help Wigan gain promotion to the Championship this season and strengthens their defensive department.

The North West side had a very busy transfer window and have brought in a whole host of new players.

Read: Gillingham boss reacts to keeping Charlton Athletic targets

Richardson’s side have made a strong start to the new season, winning three games out of five so far.

They are next in action on 11th September at home to struggling Doncaster Rovers.