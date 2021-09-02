QPR enjoyed a fine summer of transfer business, but are there any names who’ll be left frustrated at not sealing a move away from west London?

Mark Warburton’s side brought in a host of names over the summer. Players like Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin both making their loan stays permanent, with Andre Dozzell signing for a £1million fee and Andre Gray coming in on loan.

A few names also sealed temporary moves away like Charlie Kelman who joined Gillingham on loan, and Conor Masterson who headed for Cambridge United.

Here we look at two QPR players who may be gutted about missing out on a transfer move last month:

Joe Walsh

Walsh looked set to be heading out on loan this summer after his January arrival from Gillingham. But QPR decided against that late last month and he’ll remain at the club as third-choice keeper behind Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for QPR and this season could’ve been the perfect opportunity for him to head out and gain some valid experience, to hold him in good stead upon a return to QPR.

Instead, he’ll no doubt be featuring for the QPR development side for the foreseeable future.

Stephen Duke-McKenna

The Guyana international midfielder is another youngster who’s been on the books at QPR for some time, but who fans are yet to really see a great deal of.

The 21-year-old played a decent part in pre-season and came on in the second-half against Oxford United in the Carabao Cup last month too. He’s only been named in one matchday squad so far this season though and he only has the one Championship appearance to his name for the club, coming late last season.

He’s another name who could’ve done with a loan move this summer but after Faysal Bettache headed to Oldham Athletic, Warburton and QPR may yet have plans for Duke-McKenna and so they may have opted against loaning out another central midfielder.

Still, Duke-McKenna could be ruing some game-time this season.