Derby County fans have witnessed something of a goalkeeper conundrum so far this season, with Wayne Rooney opting for last season’s no.2 Kelle Roos so far in the Championship.

Roos played back up to David Marshall last season. Marshall though was linked with a move away from Pride Park in the summer transfer window just gone and since, Roos has taken over the no.1 spot and Ryan Allsop was brought in on a free transfer.

Allsop was one of a handful of free agents signed last month, but his arrival was met with a bout of confusion as Rooney then had three first-team goalkeepers at his disposal but a distinct lack of outfield players.

Giving his verdict on that front, Steve Nicholson said in a recent Derbyshire Live Q&A:

“Maybe the manager thought David Marshall would be moving on during the transfer window and he didn’t want to miss out on Ryan Allsop, who was a free agent and who had impressed them in pre-season.”

Roos has played every minute of Derby County’s Championship campaign so far. The Dutchman has continually split opinion though and it’s begging the question of whether the 36-year-old Marshall should come back into the side.

“It is a good discussion point,” Nicholson continued. “David Marshall lost his place at the end of the season and Kelle Roos impressed in pre-season, and deserved to start the season, in my opinion. He has also done well.

“The keeper debate is down to opinion. My opinion is that there is little to choose between David Marshall and Kelle Roos, as you would expect with healthy competition, but I think it is fair to say Roos has generally done well this season.”

So… Roos or Marshall?

Both keepers have their advantages and their flaws too – Roos is arguably better with his feet and better equip to play the kind of football that Rooney wants his Derby County side to play, but Marshall is the much more experienced and reliable keeper.

Roos looks to have that starting spot on lockdown for now but if he makes any more costly mistakes, like in the 1-1 draw v Nottingham Forest last time out, then the pressure could become too much for Rooney and he could revert back to Marshall in goal.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Birmingham City after the international break.