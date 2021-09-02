Derby County owner Mel Morris has been looking to sell the club for some time, but is he any closer to finding a new buyer?

Morris has been actively trying to sell Derby County for the past year-and-a-half at least. Last season he came close on two occasions, seeing an initial bid from Sheikh Khaled fall through before Erik Alonso’s mysterious proposal also fell through – unsurprisingly.

Since, Morris has been forced to prop up the club and on a couple of occasions the club’s wage bill. But there’s been murmurs of an American investment group interested in the club, though that avenue has gone somewhat cold in recent weeks.

Giving an update on the whole takeover situation, Derbyshire Live reporter Steve Nicholson had this to say in a recent Q&A:

“Neither the EFL nor the club can comment publicly because they are bound by the disciplinary commission, I understand. I believe there are still parties interested in buying the club but those parties are probably waiting on the outcome of the issue between the EFL and the club.”

Derby County and the EFL have been locked in a legal battle since the start of last year and the club could be facing a serious points deduction – they already have a three-point suspended penalty hanging over their heads, which would be triggered in case of a single late payment of players and staff.

The Rams were originally charged with a breach of spending regulations and after some time and plenty of back and forth, Derby County were dealt a £100,000 fine and ordered to resubmit three years worth of club accounts which was scheduled for the end of last month.

The Telegraph has recently reported that both the EFL and Derby County are close to settling the matter, with a points deduction still very possible – so once this has been finalised which, judging by how long this whole saga has taken to date could take as long as a piece of string, then Derby County and Morris can look at new investors and a potential takeover.