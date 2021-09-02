When Convers Sports Initiatives took over the club in 2011, it seemed as if Portsmouth’s days of tumultuous owners were behind them.

Former boss Steve Cotterill was backed by Russian pair Roman Dubov and Vladimir Antonov to embark on a spending spree that saw him bring Jason Pearce (£300,000), Luke Varney (£750,000), Greg Halford (£1m), and Marko Futacs (undisclosed) to the south coast for the 2011/12 Championship season.

But one signing stood out in particular, and that was the capture of Norwegian forward Erik Huseklepp.

Arriving from Italian side Bari for a fee north of £1m, his very presence lifted the mood of the club, and there was a collective belief that Huseklepp was the man that could bring joy back to the dim and deflated stands of Fratton Park after a financially crippling period.

Before he had even touched a ball for Portsmouth, fans had already dubbed him ‘Erik The Viking’, and he quickly cemented that name into Portsmouth folklore when he clinched The Blues a stoppage time win over Blackpool with his first goal for the club, acrobatically finding the top corner with a stunning effort.

He went on to score five more goals that season and amassed a total of 28 appearances before financial trouble struck again.

Joint owner Antonov was arrested in connection with a multi-million pound bank fraud, and Pompey were once again plunged into administration.

Huseklepp was subsequently loaned to Birmingham City in February of the same season to help clear the wage bill, before SK Brann struck a deal with Portsmouth to bring the forward back to his homeland in the summer of 2012.

And that is where Huseklepp stayed for five years, before finally leaving Asane, where he spent a couple of seasons in the second-tier of Norwegian football scoring 12 goals across both a loan and a permanent spell.

In 2019, the forward moved to FK Fyllingsdalen, where at the ripe old age of 36 he is still playing, albeit in the fourth division of football in his homeland.

Ironically, Huseklepp played and scored against SK Brann in a 3-1 training match loss in early August.

With Huseklepp in the twilight of his career, he will in undoubtedly retire an SK Brann legend, and in alternate universe where dodgy owners and administrations didn’t exist, Huseklepp would have most likely retired a Portsmouth legend too.

In total, Huseklepp scored six goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Pompey.