Nottingham Forest have confirmed the arrival of Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence on a season-long loan deal.

Nottingham Forest were scrambling to get the deal over the line in time to beat the 11pm transfer deadline yesterday evening. It wasn’t confirmed whether the necessary admin had been completed in time until this afternoon.

Spence becomes Forest’s ninth summer signing. He joins the likes of Philip Zinckernagel, Jordi Osei-Tutu, James Garner, and Max Lowe as a loan arrival at the City Ground.

The 21-year-old found himself down the pecking order at Middlesbrough, behind first-choice right-back Anfernee Dijksteel in particular. Whilst Lee Peltier also signed for the Teessiders.

He has been utilised further forwards in recent weeks although the recent acquisition of Norwich’s Onel Hernandez means he may have been behind him when it comes to playing on the right of midfield.

His versatility certainly stands him in good stead at Nottingham Forest however. Spence has played as a right-back, a right wing-back and on both the right and left of midfield as well as of a front three.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out about Spence in the past and has questioned his attitude, as well as his commitment to the cause. Therefore it is no surprise to see him leave this summer.

The loan is the best option for Spence as it helps him gain experience and potentially regular playing time at Forest, whilst keeping the door ajar at parent club Middlesbrough.

He is highly thought of at the Riverside and so if Forest were interested in making the deal permanent next summer, they would be paying a considerable sum to prize him away from Middlesbrough.