Many Peterborough United fans will recall the name Souleymane Coulibaly from his time at London Road, where the striker was mainly known for his acrobatic celebrations.

His career has certainly been one of great intrigue, which has taken the player across the globe.

Coulibaly’s life as a footballer started off with great promise. At the age of 16, the forward travelled with the Ivory Coast Under-17s side to the 2011 FIFA World Cup, where he enjoyed great success. After breaking the competition’s record for goals scored (nine in four matches), he was crowned by many sections of the media as ‘The New Drogba’.

After links with football’s elite clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, the Ivorian moved to Tottenham. However, despite goals for the club’s youth team and in pre-season friendlies, Coulibaly could not make any impact in North London. After an unsuccessful loan spell to Serie B side Grosseto, he was sold to Bari, another Italian second-tier team.

The remainder of his time in Italy would unfortunately follow in the same fashion, and the then-20-year-old moved back to England in search of first-team football. After rejecting multiple Premier League and Championship sides in fear of youth and reserve team involvement, Coulibaly set his sights on the lower leagues, and joined Posh after a successful trial.

An exciting talent certainly, but one which lacked a sharpness in front of goal or consistency with performances. The forward scored just five league goals during the 15/16 season – a disappointing return after a promising start to the campaign.

A two-month loan spell at Newport County was rendered ineffective, so Coulibaly decided to move north of the border to Kilmarnock, where he enjoyed the best stint of his career. In 26 appearances for Killie, the Ivorian racked up 11 goals, averaging just under one every two games. This earned him a move to Egyptian side Al Ahly, who payed just under a million for the striker. This is where his career went bizarre.

After just 5 (successful) months in the country, Coulibaly fled to England without telling anyone at the club his whereabouts. Despite signing a 3-and-a-half year contract, he posted on Twitter that he’d felt oppressed at the club and had left Egypt out of fear of his safety. Other African players at the Al Ahly appeared bemused by his comments, stating they felt happy and untroubled. With little proof of threat, Coulibaly was ordered by FIFA to pay a $1,436,000 fine to his club, who had requested compensation for not meeting the terms of his contract.

A year went by, and once everything had been legally settled, he returned to Scotland and joined top-tier side Partick Thistle. However, few were surprised the following summer by his release after making just three appearances for the Jags.

Nowadays, Coulibaly plays in the Tunisian league for Étoile du Sahel, and has scored 13 goals in two seasons for the club. The Ivorian is still just 26-years-old, and with many years left ahead of him, it begs the question whether we’ll see him in England once again in the future.

In total, he featured 32 times for Posh in all competitions and scored five goals.