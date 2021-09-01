Lincoln City goalkeeper Sam Long was earmarked to go out on loan, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City were looking to send the youngster somewhere to get some first-team experience.

However, they were only going to sanction an exit if they signed another ‘keeper which they weren’t able to do in the end.

Long, who is 18-years-old, is now poised to stay with Michael Appleton’s side until January.

The Imps will then review the situation in the next window and could potentially loan him out then.

Debut

Long made his debut last night in Lincoln’s 3-0 win away at Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.

He put in an assured performance and will be pleased to have got a clean sheet.

Career to date

Long is highly-rated by the League One side and won Scholar of the Season for the 19/20 campaign.

He was rewarded with his first professional contract in October last year as well.

The stopper was called up to England’s Goalkeeping Development Camp at St George’s Park in April.

What next

Long provides back-up to Lincoln’s goalkeeping department and will be hoping for more cup appearances between now and January.

The Imps could then look to look him out somewhere to get some regular action under his belt during the second-half of the campaign.