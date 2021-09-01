Gillingham boss Steve Evans has praised their chairman Paul Scally for keeping hold of some of their key assets.

Gillingham’s manager has sent a message to their fans on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic were linked with the Gills duo Kyle Dempsey and Jack Tucker, as reported in the Sun on Sunday (29.08.21. pg. 60).

However, the Kent side managed to keep hold of the key duo beyond the end of the transfer window last night.

‘Vital’…

Evans has sent the following simple message to Gillingham fans:

“Not selling some star assets was vital and our Chairman has stood strong – Thank you!”

Dempsey, who is 25-years-old, is their captain and they will be delighted he will be sticking around until January at least.

Charlton ended up signing midfielder Harry Arter on loan from Nottingham Forest instead and have brought him back to the Valley 12 years after he left as a youngster.

Tucker stays too

Tucker was also linked with the Addicks but Nigel Adkins’ side signed centre-back Sam Lavelle instead from Morecambe.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated by Gillingham and is one of their most prized assets.

He broke into their first-team in the 2019/20 season and has now made 92 appearances in all competitions.