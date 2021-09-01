Charlton Athletic new boy Sam Lavelle has expressed his delight at his move to the Addicks on Twitter.

I’m absolutely over the moon to sign for such a big club with great ambitions. Can’t wait to get started. See you next Saturday👊🏼 @CAFCofficial pic.twitter.com/o29rrLf9FM — Sam Lavelle (@Samlavelle5) September 1, 2021

Charlton Athletic managed to secure the signing of centre-back Sam Lavelle from fellow League One side Morecambe on transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Addicks, joining as one of three deadline day arrivals at The Valley.

Lavelle arrived alongside Birmingham City attacker Jonathan Leko, who returns on loan, with midfielder Harry Arter also joining on a temporary basis.

Following his move to The Valley, Charlton new boy Lavelle has moved to send a message to supporters on Twitter which they will surely love.

Speaking upon the confirmation of his move, the centre-back said he is “absolutely over the moon” to get the deal done, labelling his new side as ambitious.

Up next for the Addicks

Lavelle could make his debut for his new side next week, with the international break meaning supporters will have to wait a little longer to see him in action after his deadline day move.

Charlton Athletic host Cheltenham Town at The Valley next week, where Lavelle will be hoping to make his first outing for the club.

Heading into the game, Nigel Adkins’ side sit in 19th place after a difficult start to the new season, while Cheltenham occupy 17th after five games.