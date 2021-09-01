QPR’s Rob Dickie has been named The72’s Championship Player of the Month for August.

Dickie, 25, has started his second season with QPR in fine form. The centre-back has become an unusual source of goals for Mark Warburton’s side having netted four in all competitions so far this campaign, with two of those coming in the Championship.

He’s played all but three minutes of QPR’s entire season so far and has even caught the eye of some Premier League sides in the process.

But he’s prevailing with every game in a QPR shirt and the staff at The72 have named him our Championship Player of the Month for August.