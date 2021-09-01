Luton Town saw an approach for Morecambe prodigy Freddie Price knocked back on deadline day, according to Football Insider.

Luton Town enjoyed one of the Championship’s more successful transfer windows, making some eye-catching acquisitions at Kenilworth Road.

Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, Fred Onyendinma, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe all linked up with Nathan Jones’ side as he looks to take the Hatters to the next level.

Now, it has been claimed that the second-tier side also saw a move for Morecambe’s Freddie Price rebuffed on deadline day.

Football Insider has stated that the League One side told Luton that Price is not for sale after they made an approach over a possible deal on Tuesday.

It is added that the Hatters aren’t the only side to have shown an interest in Price, with his performances catching the eyes of other clubs too.

Who is Freddie Price?

Price, 19, is a promising winger who made his way into Morecambe’s senior side under Derek Adams’ management last season.

Mainly operating on the left-hand side, Price featured in 14 games across all competitions for the Shrimpers. In the process, he managed to chip in with two goals and one assist, with his first goal coming in his first start against Manchester United’s U23s in the EFL Trophy.

What now for the youngster?

With Morecambe successfully fending off rumoured interest in Price, it will be interesting to see if he can break into Stephen Robinson’s senior side.

The attacking prodigy is still waiting on his first appearance of the season and was considered for a loan move earlier this summer.

However, his attention will now turn to battling for a role in Robinson’s first-team as he looks to kick on with his development and test himself in League One.