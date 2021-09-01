Peterborough United’s versatile ace Idris Kanu saw “several” deadline day loan moves fall through, Barry Fry has revealed.

Peterborough United ace Idris Kanu is yet to make his Championship debut so far this season, with his only game time coming in the EFL Cup.

The 21-year-old has been involved in two Championship matchday squads, remaining an unused substitute for clashes with Luton Town and Cardiff City.

Now, it has been revealed that Posh tried to line up a loan move for Kanu, only for the deals to fall through.

Barry Fry, the club’s director of football, has been speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, revealing that “several” loans were organised on deadline day.

However, for various reasons, they failed to materialise.

Here’s what he had to say on Kanu’s situation:

“We were prepared to let Idris leave on loan and several deals were set up, but for one reason or another they all fell through.”

What next for Kanu?

There are no mentions of immediate plans for Kanu following deadline day, so it remains to be seen how his situation at London Road pans out.

The versatile youngster, who can play as a striker, right-winger or right wing-back, may well find most of his game time for the club’s U23s, but he could also make his way into Ferguson’s first-team plans.

Darren Ferguson mainly operates with wing-backs, with Joe Ward holding down the starting role on the right-hand side for some time. Nathan Thompson, who mainly plays as a right-sided centre-back, can also playing in the role.