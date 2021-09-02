When Stephy Mavididi joined Preston back in 2017, he was one of the Premier League’s most exciting young stars.

Mavididi never really hit form at Preston and did not register a single goal contribution in five months of first-team football – in total, he managed 11 appearances in all competitions for Preston without scoring.

Mavididi was then recalled by Arsenal in January and sent back on loan to Charlton where he spent half of the 2017/18 season.

After his loan spells at Preston and Charlton, Mavididi made a shock move to the then Italian champions Juventus where he would play a large majority of his football in their U23 side.

After impressing for Juventus’ U23 side in Serie C, Mavididi was then called up to the Juventus first-team to train and he would go on to play one match in Serie A.

Even though he only managed one appearance for the Italian champions, it would’ve been an incredible experience for Mavididi who got to play with footballing stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

After the Englishman’s brief spell at Juventus, he then moved to Ligue 1 club Dijon where he had a very solid season managing to get nine goal contributions in 28 games.

Mavididi was again on the move at the end of his first season at Dijon where he would go on to sign for one of the biggest clubs in France, Montpellier.

Mavididi massively impressed in his first season at Montpellier by scoring nine goals and exciting fans with his direct, pacey, and skilful style of play.

At just 23, Mavididi has a lot of first-team experience playing in one of Europe’s top leagues.

After a rough start to his career in the EFL, Mavididi has certainly improved and found himself by moving abroad to play his football.