Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed “insultingly low” offers came in for key striker Jonson Clarke-Harris on deadline day.

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris’ goalscoring exploits during their promotion-winning campaign saw him heavily linked with a move away from London Road this summer.

However, Posh successfully held onto their talisman, keeping him on board beyond Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Now, it has been revealed that Clarke-Harris did attract interest from other clubs on deadline day, but the bids were never considered.

Speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph, Barry Fry, Posh’s director of football, has said it is huge to keep the striker and fellow key player Siriki Dembele.

He went on to add that the offers that came in for Clarke-Harris were “insultingly low”, saying:

“Keeping Jonson and Siriki is huge.

“We have a far better chance of staying in the Championship with them than without them.

“We did receive offers for Jonson, but they were insultingly low so he was never going anywhere.”

Now, Posh boss Darren Ferguson will be hoping Clarke-Harris can kick on and re-capture the dangerous form he showed last season to help the club in their efforts to maintain their Championship status.

His season so far

The 27-year-old striker is still on the hunt for his first goal of the campaign after five games.

However, he has chipped in with two assists so far, both coming in Peterborough’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

Up next for Clarke-Harris and Posh…

The Championship new boys now have a break until their next game, returning to action on September 11th against Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United side.

The Blades currently sit in 23rd place and are still hunting their first win of the campaign, with Posh occupying 20th place with four points on the board.