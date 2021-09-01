Derby County striker Bobby Duncan saw a loan move to Plymouth Argyle fail to materialise on deadline day, it has been reported.

Derby County brought in young striker Bobby Duncan last summer, snapping him up from Italian side Fiorentina following a difficult spell with the Serie A side.

However, his stint with the Rams hasn’t quite gone as smoothly as hoped either, with injury disrupting much of his time at Pride Park.

Before embarking on the rest of the campaign, it has now emerged that the Championship side tried to secure a loan move for the ex-Liverpool prodigy, only for it to fail to materialise.

As revealed by Derbyshire Live on deadline day, an agreement couldn’t be reached over a loan move to Plymouth Argyle.

It is said that Duncan had been training with the Pilgrims for the past few days ahead of a potential temporary switch. However, ultimately, the two clubs couldn’t come to an agreement.

While Plymouth were only looking to bring Duncan in until January, Derby wanted a deal to run through until the end of the season.

What now for Duncan?

With the 20-year-old now remaining with the Rams, it awaits to be seen what the club have planned for the striker.

He is yet to feature for the U23s this season and has only made one senior appearance since joining the club. It will be interesting to see if he can get into the club’s U23s side with a view to breaking into Wayne Rooney’s first-team, as a host of academy talents have done in recent seasons.