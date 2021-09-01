Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has moved to heap praise on deadline day target Ellis Harrison, who ended up staying with fellow League One side Portsmouth.

Plymouth Argyle were among the sides reportedly looking at a deal for Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison on deadline day.

It was claimed that the Pilgrims, alongside fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers, lodged an offer for the Welshman, only for the player to end up staying at Fratton Park.

Now, after a day of links with the 27-year-old, Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has spoken about Harrison.

Speaking with Plymouth Live, Lowe confirmed his admiration for Harrison, stating that he was among the players the club took a liking to.

However, he refused to be drawn on claims of an offer for the striker before adding that he “would have suited Argyle down to the ground”.

“He’s a fantastic player Ellis isn’t he?”, Lowe said.

“He wants to score more goals. He scored a few goals last season, but I don’t really want to talk about anyone else’s player.

“There are a lot of players we like, Ellis was one of them. I don’t want to say we have tried to do this or we have tried to do that, but I think the good players who are out there and not playing, we are always interested in them.

“We have done a lot of work on a lot of these players. Ellis is a fantastic player and would have suited Argyle down to the ground but, unfortunately, he’s not my player to speak about.”

What now for Harrison?

After a deadline day move away from Fratton Park failed to come to fruition, it will be interesting to see how Harrison’s situation with Pompey pans out.

He is out of favour under Cowley, with John Marquis and George Hirst his main options at the top of the pitch.

All Harrison can do now is continue to work hard in training and do his best when given a chance, with the striker only playing one minute of League One football so far this season.

It awaits to be seen if a possible move away can be completed in January, with his deal expiring at the end of the season.