Hartlepool United man Gavan Holohan had no desire to leave the club despite rumours of a departure yesterday, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United’s midfielder was linked with Dundee United, Shrewsbury Town, Wrexham and Stockport County.

However, he stayed at Victoria Park beyond the 11pm deadline last night.

The Pools could still lose him if a National League club comes in for him though.

Read: Hartlepool United eyed last-gasp deal to sign Sunderland man yesterday

Quotes from the boss

Their boss, Dave Challinor, said yesterday: “As far as I’m aware, there’s been no bid from anyone and I didn’t envisage there would be. They are always hard these deals with things happening so late.

“The thing with Gav’s position, we’re potentially out of control a little bit in the fact that if a National League want to bid for him.”

He added: “They don’t have a transfer window and that’s where we are at but I didn’t honestly think there would be offers coming in and until that happens with any player, you don’t have a decision to make. That’s where we are at and nothing will change on that front.”

Read: West Brom striker was on Shrewsbury Town’s radar

Current situation

Holohan only has a year left on his current contract at Hartlepool but a six-figure fee would be required to lure him away from the North East.

He joined the Pools in 2019 from Waterford and has since been a key player.

Holohan has scored 23 goals in 90 games to date and played an important in Hartlepool’s promotion to League Two last season.

The Northern Echo says he doesn’t want to leave and the door has now shut for Shrewsbury and Dundee United to sign.

Wrexham and Stockport could still try and get him though.