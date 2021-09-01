Sunderland have not withdrawn their contract offer to Denver Hume, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland still have an offer on the table for the left-back.

Hume, who is 23-years-old, is currently a free agent after his contract at the Stadium of Light expired at the end of last season.

The Sunderland Echo say ‘there remains some hope behind the scenes that a deal can still be done’ to bring him back.

Do they even need him?

However, Lee Johnson’s side signed full-backs Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin in the transfer window which suggests they have moved on from Hume now.

It will be interesting to see if they he does indeed move back to Sunderland or whether he finds new home.

There may be clubs still needing defensive reinforcements following the window shutting yesterday and Hume might want to test himself at the highest level he can.

More about Hume

Hume has been on the books at Sunderland for his whole career to date but saw his contract expire at the end of June.

The Ashington-born man rose up through the youth ranks with the Black Cats and was handed his first-team debut on the final day of the 2017/18 season in a Premier League game against Wolves.

He has since become a regular over recent years and has made 78 appearances for the North East club in all competitions.