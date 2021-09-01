Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed Mahlon Romeo’s desire for more game time was the main reason behind his deadline day loan move to Portsmouth.

Millwall allowed right-sided ace Mahlon Romeo to leave on loan on transfer deadline day, with Portsmouth swooping in for a deal.

Danny Cowley was determined to add a right-sided defender to his ranks before the window slammed shut, with Romeo coming in to fill that spot.

Now, speaking with News at Den, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has opened up the decision to let Romeo link up with Cowley’s men.

Rowett confirmed that with Danny McNamara locking down the starting role at right-back and with other options able to fill in if needed, the decision was made to let Romeo leave on loan to play more football.

The Lions boss heaped praise on the 25-year-old and wished him the best for his stint with Pompey, insisting it was a difficult decision. Here’s what he had to say on the matter.

“Mahlon’s been a fabulous player for us over the two seasons that I’ve been here.

“And Mahlon, at this stage of his career, really wanted the chance to play more regular football. I couldn’t guarantee that. He goes with our best wishes and, like I said, he’s been brilliant for us.

“I hope he goes on to have a really strong season. It was a difficult decision but sometimes you have to allow people to move on and play football on a more regular basis if you think it might be difficult for them to do that here.”

Having sealed his move with the backing of Rowett, it now awaits to be seen if Romeo can crack on and make a good impression with Portsmouth.

Competition for a starting role

Romeo will be battling with fellow summer signing Kieron Freeman for a starting role in Cowley’s side.

Both players are able to get forward and help out the attack as well as being defensively sound, while the Portsmouth boss also wanted to bring in Romeo as he can play as a right-sided centre-back if needs be.

Freeman has held down the starting role so far this campaign, so it will be interesting to see if Romeo can dislodge him from the side.