Here we take a look at former MK Dons midfielder Cristian Benavente and what he has done since leaving the Buckinghamshire side in January 2016.

The Peruvian international joined Karl Robinson’s newly-promoted Dons side in July 2015 following the expiration of his contract at Real Madrid. Two weeks later, he was joined at the club by fellow Los Blancos midfielder Sergio Aguza. But Benavente was released by MK Dons in January 2016 following a lack of first-team opportunities.

He immediately found his way back into football as he signed for Belgian Pro League side Charleroi. He spent one-and-a-half seasons in the Belgian first division, scoring 24 in 94, before leaving in the summer of 2018.

Benavente stayed a free agent until January 2019 when he signed for Egyptian club Pyramids FC. He has spent the past two-and-a-half years registered as a Pyramids player but has enjoyed three loan spells back in Europe.

Despite scoring three in 12 in the back end of the 2018/19 season for Pyramids, he was loaned to Ligue 1 side Nantes in August 2019. Despite only managing 12 appearances and no goals, the now 27-year-old attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United.

Following a mixed year on loan in France, Benavente was loaned out again by Pyramids FC in October 2020, this time back to Belgium with Royal Antwerp. He was recalled in January 2021 due to lack of playing time and sent back on loan to Charleroi. He made four appearances and returned to Pyramids FC at the end of his loan, in June 2021.

The midfielder has not had the best of times since leaving Real Madrid Castilla. He has struggled to find regular playing time everywhere he has been and at the moment isn’t even listed as a first-team player at Pyramids FC.

In total, Benavente made five appearances for MK Dons in all competitions, failing to score.