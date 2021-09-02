Paul Stephenson made 170 appearances in all competitions and netted 11 times for Hartlepool United between 1998-2002, before hanging up his boots in the March of 2003.

The wide man struggled during his debut season with Pools before the appointment of new manager Chris Turner in the February of 1999. Turner made the decision to move Stephenson in to a central midfield role, a decision that would ultimately ignite his Hartlepool career and cement his image as one of the finest midfield players to ever pull on the famous blue and white shirt.

So what is the Wallsend-born man doing now that his playing days are well behind him?

Since his retirement, Stephenson has enjoyed multiple coaching roles, spending time at all of Hartlepool United, Norwich City, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool respectively.

However, his most recent role, and indeed the role that he currently holds, has taken Stephenson north of the border to Scotland. That’s because in February 2021, the Hartlepool United legend was appointed as the assistant manager of the then Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Since his arrival at Rugby Park, things have not gone entirely to plan as Killie ended their 28-year stay in the Scottish Premiership after they were defeated in a relegation play-off tie with Dundee, condemning them to the Scottish Championship. Kilmarnock currently sit 3rd in the table and Stephenson, now aged 53, will be hopeful that he can help guide his team back to the top flight.